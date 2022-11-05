Price increase coming to Apple Music and other services

Apple has begun warning subscribers that access to its services will soon increase in cost. Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One subscribers are receiving emails a month in advance of price increases, giving them time to continue or cancel their automatically renewed subscriptions. Price increases range from $1 per month to $3 per month for some family plans.

The silver lining is that Apple TV+ now offers more original content than ever, and higher licensing costs for Apple Music means artists should receive a larger slice of the profits.

Here are the price increases coming to Apple subscription services in the US:

Apple Music

Individual plan - $10.99 per month: +$1

Individual Annual plan - $109 per year: +$10

Family plan - $16.99 per month: +$2

Apple TV+

Monthly plan - $6.99 per month: +$2

Annual plan - $69 per year: +$20

Apple One