Price increase coming to Apple Music and other services

Apple has begun warning subscribers that access to its services will soon increase in cost. Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One subscribers are receiving emails a month in advance of price increases, giving them time to continue or cancel their automatically renewed subscriptions. Price increases range from $1 per month to $3 per month for some family plans.

The silver lining is that Apple TV+ now offers more original content than ever, and higher licensing costs for Apple Music means artists should receive a larger slice of the profits.

Here are the price increases coming to Apple subscription services in the US:

Apple Music

  • Individual plan - $10.99 per month: +$1
  • Individual Annual plan - $109 per year: +$10
  • Family plan - $16.99 per month: +$2

Apple TV+

  • Monthly plan - $6.99 per month: +$2
  • Annual plan - $69 per year: +$20

Apple One

  • Individual plan - $16.95 per month: +$2
  • Family plan - $22.95 per month: +$3
  • Premium plan - $32.95 per month: +$3

