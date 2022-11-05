Price increase coming to Apple Music and other services

Submitted by Frank Macey on
Apple has begun warning subscribers that access to its services will soon increase in cost. Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One subscribers are receiving emails a month in advance of price increases, giving them time to continue or cancel their automatically renewed subscriptions. Price increases range from $1 per month to $3 per month for some family plans.
The silver lining is that Apple TV+ now offers more original content than ever, and higher licensing costs for Apple Music means artists should receive a larger slice of the profits.
Here are the price increases coming to Apple subscription services in the US:
Apple Music
- Individual plan - $10.99 per month: +$1
- Individual Annual plan - $109 per year: +$10
- Family plan - $16.99 per month: +$2
Apple TV+
- Monthly plan - $6.99 per month: +$2
- Annual plan - $69 per year: +$20
Apple One
- Individual plan - $16.95 per month: +$2
- Family plan - $22.95 per month: +$3
- Premium plan - $32.95 per month: +$3