Apple has launched the official Apple Card page on apple.com. The new landing page includes instructions on how to be notified when Apple Card will be available, a list of requirements and a brief video showing iPhone users how to apply for the card on their device.

To be eligible for Apple Card you must be:

A US citizen or lawful resident at least 18 years of age or older.

Have latest version of iOS.

Your iPhone must have working Face or Touch ID and can use Apple Pay.

How to Apply For Apple Card:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the + button. Tap Apple Card. Tap Continue Fill in your info. Tap Accept.

The video shows a credit limit of $10,000 with an interest rate of 13.24% and no extra fees. Apple Card users will also be able to earn daily cash back when using their card for certain purchases.

Tim Cook told investors back in July that Apple Card would be available sometime in August. iPhone users will need to be running iOS 12.4 or later to access the card. Some users will need to provide additional information to be approved for the card.