What is Apple Card made of?

The physical Apple Card is not plastic like other credit cards. What material did Apple use to manufacture Apple Card?
The Apple Card is made of titanium metal, which is laser-etched with the Apple logo and owner's name.
Apple Card is slightly thicker than typical plastic credit cards. Titanium is known as a low density metal, with high strength and excellent corrosion resistance. Titanium also sports a relatively high melting point.For this reason, it's not recommended to toss an Apple Card in the paper shredder.
