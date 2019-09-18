How to clean your titanium Apple Card

The physical Apple Card uses titanium instead of plastic, which is just one of the ways Apple's first credit card breaks from tradition. To create the white finish, a multi-layer coating process is applied to the titanium base. The owner's name and the Apple logo are laser-etched into the card.

Apple warns that abrasive surfaces or some fabrics can discolor the Apple Card. When the card contacts other cards or rubs against leather, it may take on a stain or scratches. In the event that your Apple Card gets dirty, you can try cleaning the surface.

Cleaning the Apple Card is much like cleaning the iPhone screen or wiping other electronics.

Recommended

Apple recommends using only a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth to clean the surface of the Apple Card. The microfiber cloth can be slightly dampened with water or moistened with isopropyl alcohol. Gently wipe the Apple Card to remove dirt, stains and contaminants.

Do not use

The following list of products can cause damage to your Apple Card and should be avoided for cleaning the titanium surface:

Abrasive cleaners

Aerosol sprays

Ammonia

Compressed air

Household cleaners

Solvents

Window cleaners

The best way to keep Apple Card looking new is to protect it in a wallet slot, pocket or bag made of soft materials.