How to opt out of Apple Card arbitration

Accepting terms and conditions is a necessary step when applying for Apple Card. What some card holders may not realize is that binding arbitration is included as part of this agreement. Arbitration clauses are a common thing, and in this case Apple Card accounts accept arbitration by default. Consumers can also opt-out within 90 days of opening an account.

Binding arbitration means that a third party will negotiate settlements between parties when a dispute arises. In this case, Apple Card holders give up the right to sue Goldman Sachs or participate in any class action lawsuit against the company. You can reject binding arbitration by calling Apple at 877-255-5923 or contacting support via messages on your device.

Follow these steps to opt-out of Apple Card binding arbitration on the iPhone: