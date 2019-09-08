How to request a replacement Apple Card

The titanium Apple Card may be unique, but just like any physical credit card it can be lost, stolen, or damaged by unforeseen circumstances. When this happens, it's important to quickly report the status of your Apple Card and request a replacement. Apple will send out a new Apple Card to the mailing address on the account.

If your titanium card is misplaced, the Apple Card can temporarily locked to prevent unauthorized use. Purchases will not be allowed while the card is locked. Should the card be found later, it can be unlocked and used normally.

Otherwise, follow these steps to request a new Apple Card and prevent fraudulent activity:

Launch the Wallet app Tap Apple Card Tap the menu button (...) in the top right corner Scroll down to Physical Card and choose Request Replacement Card Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the request. Choose the reason why a new card is needed

Once the request is processed, Apple will mail a new titanium card to your address.