How to lock your titanium Apple Card

Just like any other credit card, the physical Apple Card can be lost or stolen. After discovering that a card is gone or misplaced, the first thing to do is protect yourself. Preventing fraudulent use of the card by an unauthorized person is easy. The titanium Apple Card can be locked instantly to stop anyone from using it for purchases.

Despite the fact that Apple Card shows no account numbers or expiration dates, the card includes a magnetic stripe and security chip. This means anyone carrying the card could potentially charge up purchases at a brick and mortar store or anywhere with a physical point of sale.

To lock your Apple Card while you search for it, follow these steps:

Launch the Wallet app Tap Apple Card Tap the menu button (...) in the top right corner Scroll down to Physical Card and choose Lock Card Follow the instructions to lock

While locked, the Apple Card cannot be used for any transactions. If you locate the titanium card, follow the steps above and choose Unlock Card to allow purchases.