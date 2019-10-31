How to report fraud on Apple Card

Apple Card has proven to be one of the most successful credit card launches in history. Security and privacy are touted as two of the most important features of Apple Card. But like any payment account, unauthorized or fraudulent transactions are possible. Should the physical Apple Card be lost or stolen, it's a good idea to lock your account to prevent charges.

Should any suspicious transactions appear, it's time to report fraudulent activity to Goldman Sachs. Any charges that were not authorized by the account holder must be investigated and reversed.

Follow these steps to report suspected fraud on your Apple Card:

Launch the Wallet app Tap Apple Card Tap the menu button (...) in the top right corner Tap the Message button to begin chat Tell the customer service representative you are suspicious of fraud involving your account

Again, if an Apple Card goes missing make sure to lock your account. When Apple Card is temporarily locked, new transactions are denied. Click here for more information on locking your Apple Card account.

If your Apple Card has been stolen or cannot be found, you can request a replacement Apple Card.