How to remove Adobe Flash from your Mac forever

After 25 years of dedicated service the Adobe Flash Player is kaput. The ball started rolling in 2010, when Steve Jobs published an open letter titled "Thoughts on Flash". Along with the letter, Apple refused to allow Flash to be installed on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. While it may have been a controversial stance at the time, in 2017 Adobe announced it was discontinuing Flash. The company officially dropped Flash support at the end of 2020.

Now that Flash is completely unsupported, Adobe is also blocking Flash content from running. Any dialog boxes that pop up asking to update Flash player are fake, and likely could lead to malware or viruses being installed on your machine.

Don't leave Flash on your Mac. Not only is it useless, but it poses a security risk as it will never be updated again. Follow these steps to rid your macOS computer of Flash once and for all:

Uninstall Adobe Flash from your Mac