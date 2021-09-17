Should I update my iPhone to iOS 14.8?

When it comes to iOS security updates, the answer is always to install the latest software as soon as possible. iOS 14.8 is no different, however the launch of iOS 15 is only days away. While iOS 14.8 patches a serious iPhone vulnerability, the same problem is also fixed in iOS 15. iPhone owners currently running iOS 14 have two choices when it comes to dealing with this security threat.

Install iOS 14.8 and stay with iOS 14 for the time being Wait until September 20 and update directly to iOS 15

Of course, waiting a few days leaves your iPhone vulnerable to an exploit that has been actively used against Messages. It is always recommended to update when possible.

Apple is said to be launching a new feature for iPhone owners, which allows devices to continue receiving security updates for iOS 14 going forward. This means if you choose to stay with iOS 14.8 your device will continue to receive maintenance updates, with no iOS 15 install required.

iOS 15 launches on September 20 for the iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation. iOS 14.8 was released on September 13, 2021 with the following security updates:

CoreGraphics Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

For more information on security see the summary at About iOS 14 Updates from Apple.