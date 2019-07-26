How to find your AirPods serial number

AirPods 2

Each pair of AirPods along with its charging case has a unique serial number. This information comes in handy when scheduling a repair with Apple, or checking to see if the wireless headphones are covered under warranty. Finding the serial number for your AirPods only takes a few seconds.

There are three different places to find the AirPods serial number. For one, they are printed inside the charging case.

AirPods charging case serial number

Secondly, if you still have the original AirPods packaging, the serial number can be found on the outside of the box. Otherwise, follow these steps to see your AirPods serial number on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch:

  1. Make sure your AirPods are connected to the iPhone
  2. Navigate to Settings -> General
    3. AirPods serial number 1
  3. Tap About
    4. AirPods serial number 2
  4. Scroll down and tap AirPods
    5. AirPods serial number 3
  5. The serial number is shown
    6. AirPods serial number 4

