How to find your AirPods serial number

Each pair of AirPods along with its charging case has a unique serial number. This information comes in handy when scheduling a repair with Apple, or checking to see if the wireless headphones are covered under warranty. Finding the serial number for your AirPods only takes a few seconds.

There are three different places to find the AirPods serial number. For one, they are printed inside the charging case.

Secondly, if you still have the original AirPods packaging, the serial number can be found on the outside of the box. Otherwise, follow these steps to see your AirPods serial number on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch: