Can I put the titanium Apple Card in my wallet?

Apple recommends that Apple Card be stored in a wallet, bag or pocket made of soft materials. Placing Apple Card against another credit card could scratch the surface of the titanium Apple Card.

Keep your Apple Card away from keys, loose change or other abrasive objects to prevent damage. Like other credit cards, the magnetic stripe on Apple Card can be erased by magnets such as those found on the magnetic latch of a purse or bag.

The Apple Card has a multi-layered coating on top of titanium base material. This coating gives the card its white finish. The Apple Card is then laser-etched with the cardholder's name and the Apple logo.