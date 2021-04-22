How do I lock my Apple Card?

One of the benefits of an Apple Card is the ability to quickly lock your physical card directly from your iPhone if it is lost or stolen. This saves you valuable time typically wasted waiting on hold while you call your bank to report a missing credit card. Here's how to lock your physical titanium Apple Card:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap your Apple Card. Tap the more button (3 dots in a circle). Scroll down to the Physical Card sections and tap Lock Card.

You can also request a replacement card by tapping Request Replacement Card and following the instructions on your screen. You will need your Apple ID and password to unlock your card after it has been locked.

You can call Goldman Sachs for a replacement Apple Card if both your iPhone and physical card are lost or stolen. Here is the number (877) 255-5923.