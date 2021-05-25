How do I add a family member to my Apple Card?

iOS 14.6 or later allows Apple Card holders to add up to 5 people to their account. Users can co-manage the card (up to two people), build credit as equals and make purchases online or wherever Apple Pay is accepted. The main card holder(s) can track family expenses and manage spending with various controls from their Apple Wallet. Adding people to your Apple Card is easy. Here's How:

Open you Apple Wallet Select your Apple Card Tap the 3 dots in a circle Under "People" tap Share My Card Tap Continue Tap Invite People to Family Sharing Tap Invite People Select how you want to invite people (AirDrop, Messages) Send an invite to Contacts you want to add

Co-owners must be 18 years or older. Co-owners can "build credit history together, get the flexibility of a combined limit, provide transparency into each other’s spending, share the responsibility of making payments, and deliver the convenience of a single monthly bill to pay," according to the official Apple press release. Existing Apple Card holders can also merge their cards onto one account.

Anyone who is 13 years or older can be listed as a "participant." Co-owners can view purchases and control over a participant's purchase limit from their main account. Anyone over 18 who is listed as a participant can opt in to share in credit reporting. All activity, such as positive or negative payment history will be reported to credit bureaus.