How do I open a Nintendo account?

Nintendo requires you to have an account to use certain services and play certain games. You can read more about it here. You can quickly sign up here by clicking on Create a Nintendo Account at the bottom. You can link your Google, Facebook or Twitter account or just use an email address. You will be asked to create a user name, password, enter your date of birth, etc. Accept the terms of conditions of course, then hit submit. You will receive a verification code to enter, once you do that you are finished.