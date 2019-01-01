How do I stop Messages from asking if I want to share my name and photo?

iOS 13 lets you share your name and profile photo from the Messages app, which can be useful in certain situations, but downright annoying in most because it covers a portion of your conversation. It seems to be on by default but thankfully it is easy to get rid of. Even though you can get rid of it on the spot by tapping the "x," you probably want to stop it from happening in the first place. To do so, go to the main Messages screen where all of your conversations are listed and tap the three dot menu at the top, then tap Edit Name and Photo.

Now simply toggle off Name and Photo Sharing and tap Done.