How do I rearrange / delete apps on iPhone?

How do I move apps on iOS 13? How can I rearrange app icons on the iPhone home screen? Why can't I delete apps on iOS 13?
Moving apps around on the iOS home screen has always been done with "wiggle mode". Once the icons are wiggling, they can be rearranged or deleted. Apple changed the process starting with iOS 13.
To delete apps or reorganize the home screen using iOS 13 or later:
- Long press any app icon
- Tap Rearrange Apps on the shortcut menu
- Apps enter wiggle mode
- After rearranging or deleting apps, press the side button (or home button) to exit
