How do I control my iPhone ringer volume separately from system volume?

I want to be able to turn up/down volume on music and videos without affecting my ringer and notification volume, is there a way to do this?

How to change your iPhone volume without changing the ringer and notification volume.

You can separate your system sound from your notification/ringer sound under Settings -> Sounds & Haptics. Under Ringers and Alerts, toggle off "Change with Buttons." Now you will be able to turn up/down volume on your music, movies and other media without affecting the ringer/notification volume. Use the slider above the toggle to change the volume of your ringer and alerts.

How to change your iPhone volume without changing the ringer and notification volume.

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
General

Comments

Add new comment