Where did iTunes go in macOS Catalina?

Apple has finally killed iTunes with its macOS Catalina release. Its functions have now been spread across several apps. You will find the familiar interface where you make backups and sync in Finder. Connect your iPhone to your Mac via USB and then click on it in the left column of the Finder app.

Sensibly, you will find your music library in the Music app, podcasts in the Podcasts app and audio books in the Books app. Any subscriptions you have can be found in the App Store under your account. Movies and TV shows you have purchased or rented will be in the TV app.