WWDC may spell the end of iTunes

With WWDC19 kicking off tomorrow, Apple has left several clues that major changes are afoot. The iTunes brand in particular could be history, as the company moves to separate the iTunes app into several distinct parts. The iTunes Instagram page has been wiped out, with a link directing visitors to the Apple TV account instead.

Apple has also migrated content from its iTunes Facebook page to its Apple TV page on the social media platform. Several reports point to the retirement of the iTunes app on macOS after an 18-year run. The app was launched by Steve Jobs himself at Macworld in January 2001.

Media links to itunes.apple.com are already being shifted by Apple to more specific URLs such as music.apple.com and apps.apple.com. It's likely Apple will continue this trend, adding separate links for books, Apple TV, movies and podcasts. It remains to be seen if new apps will be launched for every category or product.

Stay tuned for the WWDC19 keynote on Monday, June 3. Apple is expected to reveal upcoming changes in macOS 10.15, iOS 13, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6.