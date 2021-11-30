Apple reveals trailer for new Peanuts holiday special

The first original Peanuts special from Apple TV+ arrives this holiday season. Adding to the catalog of holiday classics, the new animated show is titled Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne. The trailer offers a first look of the entire gang and their end-of-year antics around the Christmas season. The show joins A Charlie Brown Christmas, which is available on Apple TV+ and first aired in 1965.

Fans can stream For Auld Lang Syne starting on Friday, December 10, 2021. An Apple TV+ subscription is required to access the latest Peanuts content. For those without Apple TV+, PBS and PBS KIDS has scheduled a free broadcast of A Charlie Brown Christmas on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7:30 pm Eastern time. Check your local listings for details.

Auld Lang Syne is a Scottish poem written in 1788 by Robert Burns. By the end of the 18th century it was set to music, which is popularly heard at midnight on New Year's Eve. The lyrics bid farewell to days gone by and mark an ending to the old year that has passed.

Apple TV+ offers additional new Peanuts content such as The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space. Subscribers can stream Peanuts on mobile devices, compatible TVs, computers, or Apple TV hardware.

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month. The service is also free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device.