5 affordable stocking stuffers for the iPhone

There's still plenty of time to grab a few last minute stocking stuffers for the holiday season. Amazon offers fast and free delivery with a Prime membership, and if ordered within the next few days most products will arrive before December 25. Here is a look at some stocking stuffers, Hanukkah gifts or presents for whatever holiday you happen to celebrate. Make sure you check shipping times when ordering. A lot of companies are behind due to the huge demand of shipping products this season.

An iPhone 11 case will not fit your shiny new iPhone 12, making a MagSafe cover from OtterBox a smart companion gift for those receiving a new iPhone for the holidays (or before). OtterBox was one of the fist third-party manufacturers to have their MagSafe cases carried by Apple on its online store. The accessory-maker offers a variety of different series for all iPhone 12 models. The Figura Series is especially designed for the iPhone and offers an array of colorful graphic designs. It is an ultra-slim cover that promises to perfectly frame your iPhone while offering top of the line protection from drops, bumps and scratches.

PopSockets are a great idea for tweens and teens, especially those receiving their first iPhone for the holidays. PopSockets not only come in a variety of styles, but they're a useful accessory especially for larger devices. These convenient grips make holding onto your device a lot easier and can also double as a stand for making TikToks or watching videos. There's a PopSocket for everyone, featuring different designs or characters from movies and TV.

PopSockets are swappable so kids can switch them out for other styles and match them with different cases.

The Smartphone Projector is a fun idea for those on your holiday shopping list that enjoy watching videos on their iPhone. It's basically a cardboard "projector" that magnifies your smartphone screen and projects it on a wall or other flat surfaces. This is a cheapy idea for people who like old technology, or for older iPhone owners who have trouble viewing smaller displays. It can accomodate devices measuring up to 8x14.5cm /3.2 x 5.7 inches.

There is also a retro cardboard television which magnifies your iPhone.

Not the most exciting gift, but a longer iPhone charging cable is a very useful accessory. Most people, especially children, don't like being tethered to their charger, and this 6ft charging cable from BSTOEM alleviates shorter cord blues by offering more mobility . The cord is promised to be "super durable" and is MFi (Made For iPhone) certified. Everyone will be excited to find this in their stocking this December. Plus you can never have too many charging cables.

The Muvo Mini is an affordable bluetooth speaker that is pocket-sized. It is dust- and water-resistant making it great the beach and vacations. It promises to deliver "loud stereo audio" and big bass from its oversized front radiator.