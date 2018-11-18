Apple launches 2018 holiday gift guide

That special time of year has returned. Apple has opened its official holiday gift guide, with everything on offer showcased in one place. All of the latest devices, products and accessories can be ordered directly online with free shipping and free returns.

In fact, during the holiday season Apple has extended the free return period on eligible items. Purchases made between November 14th and December 25th, 2018 can be returned until January 8th, 2019. This gives plenty of time for gifts that aren't quite right to be returned, with no risk of losing money in the process.

The special page is titled Together for the holidays, with the latest iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple TV, iPads and HomePod units in the spotlight. Other accessories are also features, such as Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases and the Apple Pencil.

Shoppers have the option to participate in Apple GiveBack, which means eligible old devices can be traded in for an Apple Store Gift Card. App Store & iTunes Gift Cards as well as Apple Store Gift Cards are also available for purchase. At the bottom of the Apple gift guide are more detailed categories under Shop More Accessories.

Here, shoppers can see What's New, Made by Apple, Headphones & Speakers, and Apple exclusive products in curated categories. By navigating to the main Gifts area , filters can be set to quickly narrow down a gift search based on product type, brand, or price.

Apple retail stores will also be in full swing during the holiday season, just beware that hours will be changed from their normal schedule around Thanksgiving. Check with your local store for details.