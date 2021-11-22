Apple Black Friday event offers up to $200 gift card with purchase

Apple launches its 2021 Black Friday shopping event on Friday, November 26. For four days, Apple customers can enjoy an Apple Gift Card for a later purchase when buying eligible products. Bonus gift cards are in different denominations up to $200 depending on which product is bought during the event. The special applies to purchases made online, at Apple retail stores, or by phone through Cyber Monday, November 29th.

Similar to previous years, Apple's Black Friday specials are limited to certain products. Often the latest and greatest releases do not come with a bonus gift card. Despite the fact that third-party retailers may offer cheaper sale prices on some items, the Apple Gift Card promotion is worth taking advantage of over the weekend. Just remember, the gift cards can't be applied until a future purchase after receipt.

Here's a list of Apple products eligible for a free gift card this Black Friday weekend:

$200 with 27-inch iMac

$100 with 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro

$100 with MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or Mac mini

$75 with second or third generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max

$50 with Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3

$50 with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE

$50 with Apple TV 4K or ‌Apple TV‌ HD

$50 with second generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag four pack, or Magic Keyboard

$50 with Beats Studio3 Wireless or Solo3 Wireless

Apple gift cards can be applied to an Apple Account balance and used for iCloud storage, digital content, Apple Music or Apple TV+ subscriptions, apps, and more. Gift card credits can also be used towards the purchase of new hardware and other accessories from Apple.