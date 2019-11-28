Apple launches 2019 holiday shopping guide

The holidays are here. As a result, Apple has opened its annual holiday gift guide. The special online store is focused on "gifts that inspire and spark creativity" for loved ones, with free personalized engraving available only at Apple. This year's tagline is "Make someone's holiday", with the iPhone 11, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch front and center in colorful snowflake and ornament patterns.

Not only does the gift guide help shoppers find the perfect gift, but Apple offers a $200 Apple Store Gift Card on select products during its four-day shopping event from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Shoppers can gift the bonus card or keep a little something for themselves. Apple also offers App Store Gift Cards, which can be used towards Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+ subscriptions.

This year is the first time Apple Card can be used for holiday purchases, and Apple Card users will enjoy three percent Daily Cash back when buying gifts from Apple with its credit card.

With Apple Trade In, eligible devices can be traded in for an Apple Store Gift Card, which can then be used to purchase a new item or gift. Same-day pickup is available for those living close to an Apple Store. Just make sure to check the holiday hours before heading over.

Apple has also extended free returns for products bought between November 15, 2019 and December 25, 2019 to January 8, 2020. Two-day shipping on everything bought online is free.