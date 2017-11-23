Apple kicks off Black Friday deals in Australia and New Zealand

Anyone curious about Apple's upcoming 2017 Black Friday deals can look to the Eastern Hemisphere. It's already Friday in New Zealand and Australia, and Apple revealed its promotions on the Apple Store around midnight. Shoppers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as other countries can expect similar incentives to hit locally around the same time.

Instead of discounting its products directly, Apple often offers gift cards along with specific purchases. The value of the gift card varies depending on the item. According to the terms and conditions, each customer is allowed a maximum of two gift cards. The biggest deal this year would go so someone purchasing two Macs, which would net two gift cards for the Apple Store totaling A$420 ($319 USD).

Here are the current deals offered in Australia:

9.7-inch iPad - A$70 ($53 USD) gift card

iPad mini 4 - A$70 ($53 USD) gift card

iPad Pro - A$140 ($106 USD) gift card

iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus - A$70 ($53 USD) gift card

iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus - A$70 ($53 USD) gift card

iPhone SE - A$35 ($27 USD) gift card

Apple Watch Series 1 - A$35 ($27 USD) gift card with select models

Mac - A$210 ($160 USD) gift card with select models

The deals in New Zealand are the same dollar amount, however the exchange rate compared to USD is slightly different. U.S. customers can expect gift card values to be similar when Apple Store deals hit Friday at midnight. Gift cards are a good way to stock up on music, apps or purchase a case for a new iPhone on Black Friday.