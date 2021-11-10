How can I watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free?

Apple owns the rights to the entire Peanuts animated series, and offers the holiday specials on demand via Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch the complete collection of shows, including A Charlie Brown Christmas.

For those without Apple TV+, PBS and PBS KIDS has scheduled a free broadcast of A Charlie Brown Christmas on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7:30 pm Eastern time. Check your local listings for details.

Apple has been producing new content in the Peanuts universe, including the Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space. Apple TV+ subscribers can stream Peanuts on mobile devices, compatible TVs, computers, or Apple TV hardware.

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 a month. The service is also free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device.