How can I watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free?

Where can I see the Peanuts Christmas special? Will 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' air free on broadcast TV?
Apple owns the rights to the entire Peanuts animated series, and offers the holiday specials on demand via Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch the complete collection of shows, including A Charlie Brown Christmas.
For those without Apple TV+, PBS and PBS KIDS has scheduled a free broadcast of A Charlie Brown Christmas on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7:30 pm Eastern time. Check your local listings for details.Apple has been producing new content in the Peanuts universe, including the Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space. Apple TV+ subscribers can stream Peanuts on mobile devices, compatible TVs, computers, or Apple TV hardware.
Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 a month. The service is also free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device.
