What Apple TV+ shows premiere on November 1, 2019?

Apple TV Plus launches on November 1st, 2019 with several featured shows. On November 1, 2019 the Apple TV+ debut content lineup consists of eight titles:

Dickinson: dark comedy coming-of-age story starring Hailee Steinfeld

The Elephant Queen: documentary following elephants fighting to survive

For All Mankind: pictures an alternate future with an ongoing space race

Ghostwriter: four kids animate fictional characters from books

Helpsters: children's show from the creators of Sesame Street

The Morning Show: drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston

See: sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard

Snoopy in Space: cartoon featuring Peanuts characters

Additional content will be released to Apple TV+ subscribers on an ongoing basis.