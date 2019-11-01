What Apple TV+ shows premiere on November 1, 2019?

Apple TV Plus launches on November 1st, 2019 with several featured shows. What titles debut on Apple TV+ at launch?

Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus launches on November 1st, 2019 with several featured shows. On November 1, 2019 the Apple TV+ debut content lineup consists of eight titles:

  • Dickinson: dark comedy coming-of-age story starring Hailee Steinfeld
  • The Elephant Queen: documentary following elephants fighting to survive
  • For All Mankind: pictures an alternate future with an ongoing space race
  • Ghostwriter: four kids animate fictional characters from books
  • Helpsters: children's show from the creators of Sesame Street
  • The Morning Show: drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston
  • See: sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard
  • Snoopy in Space: cartoon featuring Peanuts characters

Additional content will be released to Apple TV+ subscribers on an ongoing basis.

