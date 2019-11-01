How much is Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month for a family subscription. One year of free Apple TV+ is included with the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV.

Apple TV+ is Apple's new subscription service for original Apple created television shows and movies. The service will be available as part of Apple's already existing Apple TV app on Apple TV devices (fourth-generation and Apple TV 4K) and iOS. The Apple TV app will be coming to Mac soon. Apple TV+ content launches on November 1, 2019.