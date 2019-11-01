Is Apple TV Plus free for all iPhone / iPad owners?

Apple TV+ will be availble on November 1, 2019 in over 100 countries. It will include Apple exclusive shows and movies like Amazing Stories and Prehistoric Planet. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month for a family subscription. The first 7 days are free.
One year of Apple TV+ is included for free with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV. Apple TV+ is not free to all iPhone and iPad owners. You will have to pay the $4.99 monthly subscription fee to watch any Apple TV+ content on your current iPhone or iPad model.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment