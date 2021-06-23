When is 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' premiere?

When does Jon Stewart's current affairs show start on Apple TV+? When can I watch The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV?
Jon Stewart returns to television for a one-hour, single issue series in September 2021. The show is titled The Problem With Jon Stewart.
The Problem With Jon Stewart focuses on current topics and is slated for a multiple-season run on Apple TV+. Stewart is known for his advocacy work and as the former host of The Daily Show.Watch The Problem With Jon Stewart with an Apple TV+ subscription.
