Can I watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' on TV?

Do I need a subscription to Apple TV+ to watch Peanuts holiday specials? Will the Peanuts Christmas special air on live TV?
PBS stations will air "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on December 13 at 7:30 PM.
The beloved Peanuts Christmas special can also be watched for free via Apple TV+ from December 11-13. At other times (starting December 4), the show is an Apple TV+ exclusive available to those with an active Apple TV+ subscription.Apple offered similar arrangements for other Peanuts specials, such as "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving".
