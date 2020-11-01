How do I watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?'

After a long run on network TV, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown has moved to Apple TV+. The Peanuts holiday special first aired on CBS in 1966 before moving to ABC. The classic holiday joins Apple's lineup of all things Peanuts including a second season of Snoopy in Space and new holiday specials for Mother's Day, Earth Day and New Year's Eve.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be free for both subscribers and non-subscribers of Apple TV+ on October 30th, October 31st and November 1st, 2020. It is unknown if Apple will offer the special for free to non-subscribers every October. Hopefully the service will continue the 54 year tradition.

You can go directly to the Great Pumpkin page on any device and begin watching on October 30-31 or November 1. The movie will include a Play button so you do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. You can stream from any device to your TV for a more classic feel, or watch on your laptop/desktop, mobile phone or tablet.

Apple TV+ is availble $4.99 a month. The service is also free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device.