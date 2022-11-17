How much is MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+?

Apple will stream MLS games live on the Apple TV app when the next season begins on February 25, 2023. Fans can purchase an MLS Season Pass starting on February 1st. The service will stream every MLS match along with pre-game and post-game shows.

MLS Season Pass pricing is discounted for existing Apple TV+ subscribers. Here are the costs for MLS Season Pass:

MLS Season Pass stand-alone

$14.99 per month

$99 for the season

MLS Season Pass with Apple TV+ subscription