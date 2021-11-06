Where can I watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' for free?

Apple TV+ carries the entire Peanuts holiday catalog, including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Subscribers to Apple TV+ can watch the complete collection of Peanuts animated series on demand.

For those without Apple TV+, PBS and PBS KIDS will broadcast A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:30 pm Eastern time. Check your local listings for details.

Since Apple acquired the rights to Peanuts, the company has produced new content in the Peanuts universe, including the show Snoopy in Space. Apple TV+ subscribers can stream Peanuts on mobile devices, compatible TVs, computers, or Apple TV boxes.

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 a month. The service is also free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device.