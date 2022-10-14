Can I share Apple TV+ with family / friends?

Can family use my Apple TV+ subscription? How do I share my Apple TV+ account?
Interested in sharing your current subscription or free trial to Apple TV+? The easiest way to share Apple TV+ with family or friends is to use Apple's built-in Family Sharing.
After Family Sharing is setup on your device, you can share Apple TV+ with up to five additional Apple IDs. Eligible subscriptions are automatically shared with members in your Family Sharing setup.Follow these steps to make sure Apple TV+ sharing is enabled:
- Navigate to Settings -> Your Name (Apple ID, iCloud...)
- Tap Family Sharing -> TV Channels
- Apple TV+ should be listed with Family Sharing members
