What devices can I watch Apple TV+ on?

Apple TV+, Apple's all new streaming service for original films and shows, launches on November 1. Anybody who purchases a new device will receive a year of service for free, but you don't need a brand new device to stream Apple's original content. At launch, Apple TV+ will be supported on:

An iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with the latest version of iOS or iPadOS

An Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with the latest version of tvOS

An Apple TV (3rd generation) with the latest Apple TV Software Update

A smart TV or streaming box that supports the Apple TV app

A Mac running the latest version of macOS

tv.apple.com in a Safari, Firefox, or Chrome web browser

In the March 25th keynote Apple said that the service will eventually be available on "other platforms" like Roku, Amazon's Fire TV and smart TVs from Samsung and other manufacturers, but no specifics are available at this time.