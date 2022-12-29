Apple TV+ shows free to watch until January 3

Apple is currently running a promotion until January 3rd for non-subscribers to stream the first season of selected shows on Apple TV+ for free. All you need to watch is an Apple ID and the Apple TV app to start. Viewers can also see the shows using the Apple TV+ website at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ often makes the first episode of shows free to stream, however through January 3, 2023 the entire first season can be watched. Shows included in the current promotion are:

Bad Sisters

The Morning Show

Prehistoric Planet

Ted Lasso

Trying

Apple TV+ normally costs $6.99 per month, or the service can be bundled with other subscriptions in an Apple One plan. Apple One bundles can save money over purchasing each service individually.

Those purchasing a new Apple device can sign up for three months of Apple TV+ free. Otherwise Apple offers new subscribers a one week free trial to experience the service before charging the monthly fee.