Can I watch Disney+ on my 3rd generation Apple TV?

Unfortunately Disney+ does not support the third generation Apple TV, so you won't find it as a stand alone app, nor will you find its content in the TV app. All is not lost however, as you can still play it on your Apple TV from your iPhone by using screen mirroring and it works fine. To do so, open your iPhone's Control Center, tap on Screen Mirroring and choose your Apple TV. Now open your Disney+ app and play your content.