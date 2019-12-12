Win 1 of 500 Anker power strips

Anker is giving away 500 power strips for the holidays. You can enter to win a PowerPort Strip 2 mini or a PowerPort Strip PD 2 mini, but you need to hurry. The giveaway ends on December 15, 2019. All you have to do to enter to win is visit anker.com and enter your email. The event is only open to US residents. You must subscribe to anker.com and agree the their terms of use and privacy policy. Winners will be announced on December 18th, 2019. Everyone who does not win will receive an exclusive discount code.

The PowerPort Strip 2 mini ships with 2 AC outlets and 2 poweriq-enabled USB charging ports to charge up to 4 devices simultaneously. It features a compact square design with a space saving slimmer plug, and is capable of delivering an optimized charge to 2 USB devices simultaneously.

The PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini is equipped with 1 USB-C port, 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports, and 2 AC outlets to power and charge up to 5 devices simultaneously. It delivers 18W high-speed charge to iOS devices, tablets and other USB-C equipped devices.

All of Anker's charging accessories include over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, space saving designs and more. Visit anker.com for more information and more charging options.