What is Amazon Prime Music vs. Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music offers free, ad-supported access to custom playlists and personalized radio stations. No Amazon Prime subscription is required.

Amazon Prime Music

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to Amazon Prime Music. This service includes access to over 2 million songs, plus custom playlists and personalized streaming radio stations. Streaming is ad-free with unlimited plays, with an option for offline playback.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited costs extra for premium access to over 50 million songs, plus custom playlists and personalized streaming radio stations. Much like Prime Music, streaming is ad-free with unlimited plays and offline playback. New music albums and tracks are added to Amazon Music Unlimited on their release date.

In addition to a larger library, Amazon Music Unlimited offers several subscription tiers and add-ons:

Amazon Music Unlimited starts at $7.99 per month after a free 30-day trial period. Amazon Music HD offers improved sound quality and starts at $12.99 per month for Amazon Prime members.