How do I keep my Telegram channels in order?

Every time I open Telegram my channels are in a different order, how can I keep one arrangement?
If you have a few Telegram channels you look at among many others it can get annoying having to search for them every time you open the app, because the order rearranges every time. You can stop this by pinning your favorite channels so they always stay at the top of your list. To do so, swipe right on the channel you want to pin under the Chats tab. Tap the pin button to pin it to the top of your channel list.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment