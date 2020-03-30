How to get a "burner" phone number for short term use

There are plenty of situations where a different phone number can come in handy - basically any time you don't want to give out any personal information, which can link to other private information and so on. Perhaps you want to sign up for a service that requires you to verify by texting you a code (which just about everything does) and you don't want to give out your real number; maybe you need to text with a stranger who wants to buy something from you on Craigslist; maybe you want to use a different number for a Tinder date. Whatever the case, there are several ways to get alternate phone numbers. You could go the long term route and get a Google Voice number or you could simply set up a temporary number with Burner that lasts just a few days or weeks. Here's how to set up a short term number on your iPhone using Burner:

Download Burner from the App Store, open it and tap on Get Started. Enter your phone number to verify your account, then hit Next. Now you will receive a text with a 6 digit verification code. Enter it and tap Verify. Once you are verified you can search for numbers to use. Just enter the area code you want to use and a list of numbers will come up. Tap on the one you want to use. Now it will ask you if you want to subscribe for $4.99/month. You can just tap No Thanks and continue on with your number for a few days, after which it will expire. Now you will be in your "home screen." Tap the phone and text buttons at the bottom to call and send messages from your new number. You can "burn" the number at any time with the flame button.

Once your free burner number expires you can choose from several plans if you want a new one. You pay for them in "credits" which you purchase with real money. The cheapest plan is the "Mini Burner" which gives you 60 texts and 20 minutes of voice and it auto-burns in 14 days. That costs 3 credits which in turn cost $1.99.