How do I share music to my Instagram and Facebook stories?

While you used to have to use a third-party app to share your music on Instagram and Facebook, iOS 13.4.5 lets you share music to your Instagram and Facebook stories right from the Music app. On your iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.4.5 or later, open the Music app and play the song you want to share, then tap on the three dot menu button and tap Share.

Scroll to the right on the second row until you see Instagram / Facebook. Tap on the one you want to share with.