How do I start a FaceTime call from a group text thread?

Sometimes a conversation with a bunch of friends gets too lively for texting and would be better suited for a FaceTime call. Is there a way to quickly invite everybody from the group text to a FaceTime call?
Yes you can easily start a FaceTime call to everybody on a text thread simply by tapping at the top where you see everyone's pictures, then tapping on the FaceTime option that appears. If anybody in the thread doesn't have an iPhone, it won't work for them, though your screen will still show them being invited.
