How do I unsubscribe from the Apple News email?

I get an Apple News update email every day, how do I stop these from coming?
You can stop receiving the Apple News daily newsletter by going to Settings -> Your Name -> Name, Phone Numbers, Email and scrolling down until you see Apple News Newsletter. Toggle it off.
You can also unsubscribe the same way you unsubscribe from other unwanted emails - scroll to the bottom of the email and tap on "Unsubscribe." This will basically take you to your settings where you can turn it off.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment