What is Haptic Touch?

Haptic Touch makes it possible to perform Quick Actions and see shortcut menus with a long press on the iPhone display.

iOS delivers haptic feedback through small vibrations generated by the Apple Taptic Engine inside the iPhone. Various tasks can be performed with a tap and hold.

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

The following devices (and newer) support Haptic Touch:

Previously, this functionality was supported by 3D Touch. 3D Touch actually sensed different levels of pressure on the iPhone screen, allowing for Peek and Pop gestures depending on force applied.