What is Haptic Touch?

What is Apple Haptic Touch? How does Haptic Touch work? Does my iPhone have Haptic Touch?
Haptic Touch makes it possible to perform Quick Actions and see shortcut menus with a long press on the iPhone display.
iOS delivers haptic feedback through small vibrations generated by the Apple Taptic Engine inside the iPhone. Various tasks can be performed with a tap and hold.The following devices (and newer) support Haptic Touch:
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Previously, this functionality was supported by 3D Touch. 3D Touch actually sensed different levels of pressure on the iPhone screen, allowing for Peek and Pop gestures depending on force applied.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment