How can I adjust Haptic Touch sensitivity?

The length of time required for Haptic Touch to register a long press can be adjusted. Changing the setting to slow will make Haptic Touch less sensitive.

Reducing Haptic Touch sensitivity can reduce accidental triggering of Quick Actions, shortcut menus, and content previews.

Navigate to Settings -> Accessibility Choose Touch under Physical and Motor Tap Haptic Touch Select Fast or Slow touch duration Test the setting by long pressing the flower image

Follow these steps to adjust Haptic Touch sensitivity on iPhone: