How can I adjust Haptic Touch sensitivity?

How do I make the long press slower on iPhone? Does iOS have Haptic Touch settings? Can I change 3D Touch sensitivity on iPhone?
The length of time required for Haptic Touch to register a long press can be adjusted. Changing the setting to slow will make Haptic Touch less sensitive.
Reducing Haptic Touch sensitivity can reduce accidental triggering of Quick Actions, shortcut menus, and content previews.Follow these steps to adjust Haptic Touch sensitivity on iPhone:
- Navigate to Settings -> Accessibility
- Choose Touch under Physical and Motor
- Tap Haptic Touch
- Select Fast or Slow touch duration
- Test the setting by long pressing the flower image
