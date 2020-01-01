Can I use old Apple Watch bands on the new series?

Are old Apple Watch bands compatible with Series 5 / 6? Do Apple Watch Series 2 / 3 bands fit on the new Apple Watch?
Apple Watch bands are interchangeable between different series, however you must check the case size. Apple Watch bands can be swapped as follows:
- 38mm bands fit on 40mm models
- 42mm bands fit on 44mm models
Starting with the Apple Watch Series 4, case sizes increased 2mm. All older Apple Watch bands from the initial release until current styles are compatible with the latest Apple Watch. Just make sure to check the case size above.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment