Does the Apple Watch count steps?

You can track your steps with your Apple Watch if it is paired with your iPhone. Once paired with your phone, your Apple Watch will automatically keep track of your distance, flights climbed, and allow you to see daily, monthly, and yearly trends. Follow these steps on your Apple Watch to track your daily progress:

Press the Digital Crown to access the Apps screen. Swipe down or scroll down using the Digital Crown. Your daily step progress will be listed at the bottom.

From here your can see your daily steps, distance, and flights climbed. To see data from another day you need to access the Activity app on your iPhone. Open the app then swipe down and tap the month in the top left corner. From here you can select another date to see your distance for that day.